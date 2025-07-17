1 Month since the Release of The Game!

To Celebrate this milestone, the Game has been Updated and now has 40% discount!

This Update brings, besides Bug Fixes, new Itens, new Level Cards and Stats for you to keep track during your Gameplay!

Content Releated Updates are being worked on and if all goes well will be added soon! ( Someting releated to Pets, maybe? )

Even tough this is the most stable version until now, bugs can saddly happen, but I'll be working hard to fix them as soon as possible!

Once Again, thank you all for playing the Game! I hope you all have a Fun and Great Experience with it!