 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19255191 Edited 17 July 2025 – 05:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello and thanks for playing Qu Zone!

This is the first patch or release in a planned line of several. In this patch the following features were added:

  • Snow can be foraged on tiles with Freezing weather. Snow can be eaten to gain water points, but eating three in the span of a day will give you Hypothermia.

  • There is a small chance (larger on higher difficulties) or a drought or snow storm event which remove rivers and change tile weathers to snow respectively.

  • Basket (twigs) and Basket (branches) and Wood Spear items have been added. The baskets are craft-able.

  • Water loss on easy mode has been reduced, as play testing showed it was too difficult.

  • New dialogs have been added to the tutorial and Demo.

Bugs fixed:

  • Using items in battle without energy points is now blocked.

  • Structures now have named tooltips.

  • Ending the day on the exfil tile would occasionally kill you.

Thanks for playing and feel free to give any feedback you have. Looking forward to the next update!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3793951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link