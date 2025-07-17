Hello and thanks for playing Qu Zone!

This is the first patch or release in a planned line of several. In this patch the following features were added:

Snow can be foraged on tiles with Freezing weather. Snow can be eaten to gain water points, but eating three in the span of a day will give you Hypothermia .

There is a small chance (larger on higher difficulties) or a drought or snow storm event which remove rivers and change tile weathers to snow respectively.

Basket (twigs) and Basket (branches) and Wood Spear items have been added. The baskets are craft-able.

Water loss on easy mode has been reduced, as play testing showed it was too difficult.

New dialogs have been added to the tutorial and Demo.

Bugs fixed:

Using items in battle without energy points is now blocked.

Structures now have named tooltips.

Ending the day on the exfil tile would occasionally kill you.

Thanks for playing and feel free to give any feedback you have. Looking forward to the next update!