17 July 2025 Build 19255128 Edited 17 July 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
- Add next level button in the solved dialog.

Optimizations:
- Optimize memory usage when running code in high speed.

Bug fixes:
- Fix a bug that will cause crash openning hint in level 7.

