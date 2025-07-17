Hello, and welcome to the first build available on Steam!

As said previously, this build does not contain any (major) new content. Instead, I focused on integrating Steamworks and working on some QoL additions/feedback from playtesting.

Alright, let's get into the patch notes:

Added full Steamworks integration

Added coyote time

Added an ingame menu (accessible via \[Esc]) to replace the terrible "Hold Escape to leave game" popup that didn't work half the time. Also this ingame menu shows you the lobby list and join code!

Added a lobby map. Wait for players inside and run around, enter elevator to start game. There's a very terrible "How to play" billboard there. Go read it.

Added a large "SHOP" sign to the shop as players who were at the shop didn't know they were shopping at the shop because the shop wasn't clear enough that the shop was a shop.

Added "Buy - " prefix to the purchase buttons at the shop

Added configurable maximum lobby size

Updated player model (no animations yet, kek)

Improved what happens when the whole lobby is dead! You now continue onto the shop. Also when the host dies the lobby NO LONGER closes. (HOWEVER if the host dies the game becomes softlocked as the host is the only player able to descend the elevator. I just realized this while typing. I go fix later.)

Improved being underwater. Your screen is tinted and your FOV decreases.

Improved player hitbox. You should slide off of edges less now. If you still do, skill issue lmao

Improved voting menu: "Time left" text is now below the countdown bar, made the vote button the entire description background, and the timer is skipped once all players have voted! Hooray.

Fixed ability to push other players (i have no idea if it works now tho)

Fixed movement being too jittery (literally made it potentially worse by tying it to framerate)

Fixed group buttons incorrectly updating once a player died. This should be the FINAL FIX to group buttons. Oh how I hate them so much

Fixed something to do with the exit text NOT updating at all when a player disconnects. I think it was due to a check that was always false, I dunno

Fixed being unable to jump in very shallow water

Fixed some more minor bugs I forgot

Next major update will be focused on Map2 and Map3, music/sound effects and perks!

okies bye

-NoFaceGames