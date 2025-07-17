 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19255092 Edited 17 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update
- Added a feature that allows you to re-roll investigation rewards.
- Improved the display of Creation Cards selected at the start of an investigation and creation.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Jinma Cards were sometimes not registered in the Jinmapedia or Jinma Archive after retiring or clearing an investigation.
- Fixed an issue where Jinma cards obtained through map events were not properly added to the Jinma Archive.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to possess more than four Relics.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3360011
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3360012
