Update

- Added a feature that allows you to re-roll investigation rewards.

- Improved the display of Creation Cards selected at the start of an investigation and creation.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where Jinma Cards were sometimes not registered in the Jinmapedia or Jinma Archive after retiring or clearing an investigation.

- Fixed an issue where Jinma cards obtained through map events were not properly added to the Jinma Archive.

- Fixed an issue that allowed players to possess more than four Relics.