Controllers have been improved once again. This time, there is good flow as the camera follows, while being able to look around when stopped and move more easily, since you will go how you are facing.

The update has been loaded to the main game and demo as well.

This update is probably the biggest improvement in an update for while, so check it out and let me know what you think.

There are also many many polished improvements which, if when working as expected, will go unnoticed making a smooth and enjoyable adventure experience.

Coins are slightly easier to get and the more difficult ones to find give a bigger reward, to go find the pirates and get them their coins back and try out the two big wave breaks at that part of the islands.