17 July 2025 Build 19254938
The thing about Art updates, is that they are going to be ongoing for a while.
The other thing about Art updates, is sometimes you are just overly stoked about an outline pixel shader you built.
That said, here is what you may find changed:

  • Real hawt pixel outline shader
  • The Manapult (man-a-pult? man-apult? minion flinger?) is here! Can you actually purchase it in game? Maybe. Can you actually get any minion stock to fling? Not sure about that either.
  • Sharpeye and Softskin now with animations, including slash / shoot effects. Other, more cat-like, minions looking a bit broken.
  • Animated Fire
  • ManStations indicator on rooms display hud added
  • Crystal Ball Room added. Currently only gets cooler at level 3.
  • Autonomous units
  • Huge updates on invaders in general
  • Random events may spawn some invaders
  • Running away from battle doesn't give you double money (oops)
  • Fires don't remember being killed anymore, so they will flare up at full strength
  • Gates now color according to level
  • Player castle is fully programmatically displayed (for now)
  • Huge general UI update
  • Shields are arguably much cooler

