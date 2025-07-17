Real hawt pixel outline shader



The Manapult (man-a-pult? man-apult? minion flinger?) is here! Can you actually purchase it in game? Maybe. Can you actually get any minion stock to fling? Not sure about that either.



Sharpeye and Softskin now with animations, including slash / shoot effects. Other, more cat-like, minions looking a bit broken.



Animated Fire



ManStations indicator on rooms display hud added



Crystal Ball Room added. Currently only gets cooler at level 3.



Autonomous units



Huge updates on invaders in general



Random events may spawn some invaders



Running away from battle doesn't give you double money (oops)



Fires don't remember being killed anymore, so they will flare up at full strength



Gates now color according to level



Player castle is fully programmatically displayed (for now)



Huge general UI update



Shields are arguably much cooler



The thing about Art updates, is that they are going to be ongoing for a while.The other thing about Art updates, is sometimes you are just overly stoked about an outline pixel shader you built.That said, here is what you may find changed: