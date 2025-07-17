The other thing about Art updates, is sometimes you are just overly stoked about an outline pixel shader you built.
That said, here is what you may find changed:
- Real hawt pixel outline shader
- The Manapult (man-a-pult? man-apult? minion flinger?) is here! Can you actually purchase it in game? Maybe. Can you actually get any minion stock to fling? Not sure about that either.
- Sharpeye and Softskin now with animations, including slash / shoot effects. Other, more cat-like, minions looking a bit broken.
- Animated Fire
- ManStations indicator on rooms display hud added
- Crystal Ball Room added. Currently only gets cooler at level 3.
- Autonomous units
- Huge updates on invaders in general
- Random events may spawn some invaders
- Running away from battle doesn't give you double money (oops)
- Fires don't remember being killed anymore, so they will flare up at full strength
- Gates now color according to level
- Player castle is fully programmatically displayed (for now)
- Huge general UI update
- Shields are arguably much cooler
Changed files in this update