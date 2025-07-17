The “Tales of the ancients” event

Pilots, the “Tales of the ancients” event will be held in two stages. Each stage has 40 levels. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels, but the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired level. In order to gain access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join a stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for three months. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn the special game currency in battle — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are added to the game for a limited time, and after the end of the event they will be withdrawn from the game and from the accounts of all pilots. Make sure to spend your Xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent on special rewards during the event.

Tales of the ancients. Stage two. Special packs and rewards.

To get access to all rewards, pilots have to purchase the “Tales of the ancients. Stage two” pass in the official project store.

Special pack “Tales of the ancients. Stage two”

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Tales of the ancients. Stage two” event.

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available.

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Tales of the ancients. Stage two (Deluxe edition)”

A special version of the “Tales of the ancients. Stage two” event pass. The pass can be purchased in the official project store.

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Tales of the ancients. Stage two” event.

Upon receipt, the next 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available.

30 days of premium license.

Stage two rewards

Level Reward (* — available with the pass) 1 New portrait “Yaromir Krushev” 2 Colouring pattern “Ripe apple”* 3 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)* 4 Colour “Abyss”* 5 Sticker pack 6 Colouring pattern “Birch trees”* 7 Active module: Сorsair protocol “Ares’ gift”* 8 New portrait “Brown-eyed Chud”* 9 Blueprints: “Amber A15” weapon, “Drop” active defence* 10 New decor “House of the Sun” 11 1250000 pts. of free experience* 12 Large seed-chip pack* 13 Special part of the ship “Amber”* 14 Colouring pattern “Little Humpbacked Horse”* 15 New taunt 16 Access to special contracts: allows up to 70 GS daily (access duration — 30 days)* 17 Sticker pack* 18 Colour “Crimson”* 19 Active module: Сorsair protocol “Hades’ gift”* 20 Colouring pattern “Engraved mirror” 21 New decor “Gathering”* 22 New portrait “Sadko the Rich”* 23 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)* 24 New taunt* 25 Special part of the ship “Amber” 26 Colouring pattern “Harvest”* 27 Active module: Сorsair protocol “Apollo’s gift”* 28 Resource pack* 29 Synthetic polycrystals* 30 Colour “Granite” 31 New decor “Ryaba the Hen” (with a special victory animation)* 32 Blueprint: Сorsair protocol “Ares’ gift” 33 Rare earth metals pack* 34 New portrait “Reverend mother” 35 Premium ship or resources of choice (available 24 hours in the game store)* 36 Blueprint: Сorsair protocol “Hades’ gift” 37 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 30 battles)* 38 Blueprint: Сorsair protocol “Apollo’s gift” 39 Colouring pattern “Khokhloma”* 40 "King" bundle: special part of the ship "Amber", "Whistle toy" decor, "King" title 41 Access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips

The bundles include:

Additional cell. A container with rare earth metals. Contains 10 Rare earth metals.



Additional cell. Free experience. Contains 25000 units of free experience.



Additional cell. Monocrystals. Contains 7 monocrystals.



Additional cell. Xenocrystals. Contains 7 xenocrystals.



Additional cell. Credits +50%. Contains a 50% credit bonus for 24 hours.



Unique rank 16 tackler “Amber”

After the success of “Bashe”, the Seventh Squadron was able to accumulate enough finances to order special equipment from three corporations at once: Helion Inc, Blackwood, and, as rumor has it, the Sentinels. None of the parties could clearly infer the purpose of the devices ordered, but the Sentinels suspected they were for a tackler ship, as they used similar nodes to outfit “Singularity” platforms with their computing circuits.

Soon after, the Seventh Squadron announced a joint project with Gabriel Hugot. The code name for the project was “Amber”. The prototype ship was appropriately named Automatic Multitask Battle Electronic Recon Ship-1 (Amber-S1). Unlike the previous ship of the Seventh Squadron, the first launch did not get much publicity, because, according to the designers and project managers, it is not required for a tackler ship.

However, rumors of found wrecks of cyber ships destroyed by unknown weapons soon leaked into the net. The UMC hopes to acquire the right to purchase the ship for its mercenaries in the near future, as well as to obtain the relevant documentation. The UMC’s relentless pursuit of the “Amber” shows that the ship, capable of causing its enemies to freeze, is worth the effort and may be nicknamed after precious fossilized resin for a reason.

Special part of the ship “Amber”

Used for the production of the ship “Amber”

Unique special module “Fortified position”

The ship lands down on a surface; while landed, the ship’s weapons receive a boost in damage, rate of fire, projectile speed, weapon range. Upon lift-off, the ship becomes invisible.

Active module “Drop” active defence

Places a barrier before the ship in the direction of your aim.

Unique weapon “Amber А15”

All enemy ships that come near the line of fire are slowed down by 30%.

Unique shield modifier “Defence systems configurator”

If the ship is not using weapons or modules for a certain period of time, its shield is restored faster.

Unique CPU modifier “Chance” computing adapter

Reduces the target lock time. Activating any module removes all negative effects from the ship. Recharges after activation.

New modules by the “Atlas” Weapon Factories

“Atlas” is a new corporation that recently entered the weapons market. The line of exclusive arms it presented has shown itself perfectly in battle, having different capabilities from the standard weapon modifications. There is some reason to believe that the corporation uses mostly basic civilian components to assemble the weapons, achieving high performance with a few high-tech parts. Some speculate about the corporation’s connection to a civilian company that existed on Earth at the time of the Invasion. Since the fate of Earth is not fully known at this point, there can be no evidence of such a connection.

The new battle pass “Tales of the ancients” has three brand-new modules for you. All three modules have the same mechanics: when activated, an aura is placed on the captured target. If the target is destroyed while the module is active, the aura launches a missile (drone) that flies towards the player. If the player catches the missile, they receive a boost depending on the module installed.

Active module “Ares’ gift” — upon catching the missile, the ship receives a 50% boost to all parameters for 7 seconds.

Active module “Hades’ gift” — upon catching the missile, the ship becomes invisible for 7 seconds. The invisibility cannot be removed by shooting, activating modules or taking damage.

Active module “Apollo’s gift” — upon catching the missile, the ship becomes transparent to lasers and bullets for 7 seconds, but not to auras, which cannot be removed by shooting, activating modules or taking damage.

Adventure raid “Return of the Precursors”

Pilots! As part of the “Return of the Precursors” adventure, a new type of missile has been added to the game: the “Dissonant torpedo”.

Can be obtained by completing the adventure challenges.

Suitable for all ship classes and roles of all ranks.

Active range: 4000 m

Deals 15000 EM damage to Human and Ellydium ships and has increased damage (x50) against Alien ships.

When detonated, creates an “invulnerability cloud” with a radius of 2000 meters, inside which all incoming damage to the carrier ship (torpedo owner) is reduced by 4 times. The cloud lasts for 15 seconds, after which it disappears.

The “invulnerability cloud” additionally reduces the hull integrity of all ships (enemy, allies, and neutrals) within its radius by 50%.

Thanks to the joint efforts of all pilots, the Precursor invasion has been slowed down and even almost stopped. The decisive moments of the battle for humanity are ahead!

The dreadnought “Defiant” will periodically attack the Precursor flagship with its main cannon.

Useful resources now drop from the destroyed turrets of the Precursor flagship.

“Beetle in the Anthill” brawl marathon

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.

All pilots who took places from 1 to 11 in the “Beetle in the Anthill” PVE leaderboard recorded by the UMC engineers, will receive 500 monocrystals and 1000 GS, the “Spolding’s ribs” paint, “No treasure is worth dying for” taunt, title “Knight Commander”, and the “Hypnos” portrait.

All pilots who took places from 12 to 25 in the “Beetle in the Anthill” PVE leaderboard recorded by the UMC engineers, will receive 500 xenocrystals, the “Killjoy’s knots” paint, “Treasure! That's what a heart of a delicate girl needs” taunt, title “Executioner of the Gods”, and the “Yig” portrait.

All pilots who took places from 26 to 40 in the “Beetle in the Anthill” PVE leaderboard recorded by the UMC engineers, will receive 300 xenocrystals, the “Veins of Lilith” paint, “Where do I look for a worthy opponent now?” taunt, title “Creator of Worlds”, and the “Hastur” portrait.

The results will be recorded on August 12, 06:00 GMT. If a pilot manages to take prize places in both leaderboards, he will receive all the respective rewards for each leaderboard!

New temporary packs in the in-game store

Pilots! Until September 18, new offers will be available in the in-game store.

The following packs have become available for purchase for galactic standards

Seeker of Hope

Portrait №110 “Svetlana Polzunova”

Decor “Cool breeze”

Pattern “Memento”

Taunt “Try to catch up!”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Jericho Brotherhood

Portrait №111 “Michelle Arnault”

Decor “Direct hit”

Pattern “Crimson storm”

Taunt “Time for some rest!”

50% experience bonus for 30 battles

Imperial Legion

Portrait №118 “Harvey Cross”

Decor “Guardian”

Pattern “Wood grain”

Taunt “I'm always at the front of this race!”

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Sandra’s deal

Portrait №115 “Sandra Perkins”

Decor “Jaws of steel”

Pattern “Waves of joy”

Taunt “Did you see that?! I can't do it again!”

50% experience bonus for 30 battles

Jose’s agreement