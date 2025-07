Hi,

the new update fixes two game breaking issues players found! A hole on the summer map made it possible to go outside the map and another bug prevented some enemies to spawn during a night.

Patchnotes

Fix: Nights could end before all enemies spawn

Fix: Missing Tile Spawn in north-west corner of summer map

Fix: Achievements fixed for curses and blessings already unlocked in demo

I hope you enjoy the game!

- Ronny