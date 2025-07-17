uFactory has been patched to version 2.5.0.2.
The following changes were made:
Reduced difficulty on Child's Play level.
Added Can Emptier machine.
Fixed bug in mechanical arm lane filter UI.
Fixed localization bug in machine process chooser.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update