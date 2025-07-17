 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19254760
Update notes via Steam Community

uFactory has been patched to version 2.5.0.2.

The following changes were made:

  • Reduced difficulty on Child's Play level.

  • Added Can Emptier machine.

  • Fixed bug in mechanical arm lane filter UI.

  • Fixed localization bug in machine process chooser.

