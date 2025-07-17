Hey, Hunters!

Patch 0.15 is here, bringing one feature to our completionist community: the Compendium! This update is all about collecting, tracking, and celebrating your progress across the galaxy. Plus, we’ve added a new Galaxy Shake, UI tweaks and QoL improvements. Let’s get into it!





Introducing the Compendium







Ever wondered how close you are to truly completing Relic Hunters Legend? It's now possible to check for information on how to collect legendary/unique gear and weapons, Materials and Relics.

Everything you find and collect gets logged into your Compendium, giving you a clear view of what you’ve discovered and what’s still out there.

It’s a dream come true for completionists, collectors, and theorycrafters alike!

New Feature: Relic Piece Recycling

Got duplicate relic pieces cluttering your inventory? Now you can recycle them into Timeless Essence!



To do this, you’ll need to have the full relic already crafted. From there, any additional pieces can be converted into a valuable resource for future crafting.



New Item: Igniting Galaxy Shake

A new item enters the game: the Igniting Galaxy Shake!

Inflicting Burn has an increasing chance per Burn stack to consume them, stunning the enemy for 3 seconds and dealing Fire Damage proportional to the amount of stacks consumed.

UI & Gameplay Improvements







We’re also introducing some quality-of-life and usability upgrades:

New Login Window – Now sleeker and smoother.





Credits Screen





Chat Gamepad Navigation – Navigate chat more easily with your controller.





Mission Tooltips – You’ll now see which rewards are exclusive to a specific mission.





Steam Deck Enhancements

The Steam Deck Virtual Keyboard will now automatically activate when entering a Party Code.

Several UI elements have had their scaling tweaked to improve readability.

Some performance improvements should make it smoother to play on Steam Deck.

Additional Changes and Improvements

Patch 0.15 also includes bug fixes, performance tweaks, and improvements to keep your gameplay smooth and your loot hunting satisfying.

Reduced cost for modding and upgrading rarity of items, value now caps on 5 operations instead of 10.

Added back almost ready games fund logo.

Added the ability to preview ADN rewards.

Swapped Rubber Band placeholder icon.

Moved our Signature Wall to the initial Splash Screen and added new signatures.

Recycling treasure maps now correctly refreshes the amount of cartographers shards shown

No longer displaying your Save Slot name when playing Online, instead your Platform's Display Name will be shown to other players.

Kami Freak is back to the Academy Arena Epic Mission.

Changing font of player card RR display to improve readability on light-colored banners.

Increasing Gear Score Rank will no longer swap Outfits automatically.

Added a new UI that highlights the best loot recently collected.

Setting up UI Scaling for many UI elements to have them scale more appropriately to the Gamepad Interface Scale Option.

Relic Blueprints that were lost for some reason will reappear on your inventory once you log in back to the game.

Treasure Maps

Legendary Treasure Chests will now drop more shards and keys.

Increased the odds of getting new legendary maps when defeating champions on legendary maps.

Increased drop rate for shards for defeating champions on legendary maps.

BUG

Fixed bug that would cause players using OS set to Turkish to not be able to play the game.

Consuming memories on relics are now correctly refreshing memory tooltip.

Fixed not being able to confirm nickname with gamepad.

Fixed bug where "equippable by" footer would no longer appear after hovering an item on Transfer tab.

Treasure Chest Unlock window no longer blocks people from using portals or from leaving game.

Fixed popup on Relics screen, it was displaying Storage related info instead.

Fixing rebinding screen being misconfigured when first opening it.

Scoreboard tooltip now correctly displays player's platform icon.

Raff's To The Beat now correctly applies Damage Reduction and Skill Recovery stat modifiers.

Updated Frozen Statue's blueprint localization text.

Fixed missing text on Relic Hunters Badge.

Fixed Frozen Statue VFX not scaling properly

ADN Window now correctly updates once the cycle is over, even after returning from Suspended state (like when Steam Deck is on sleep mode).

Fixing Account window not displaying Platform icon.

Fixed Feeding Grounds' Ammo Box.

Fixing lingering notifications for Rebel Rank and Customization Windows

Fixing "Quest Balloon" not becoming invisible sometimes.

Seven's Galaxy Head Outfit's icon has been changed to be white like all of the other Head Pieces.

Fixed Bounty drops clipping on floor

Fixed bug that would cause Raff to have trouble aiming during Party Mode.

Fixed bug that would display Relic Affixes in other colors other than orange.

Fixing issue of player stat modifiers sometimes not being removed from previous missions.

Fixed Navmesh bug that was affecting AI navigation on Treasure Map levels.

Removing the cursor from a button when a Hold Interaction was taking place now correctly stops the current SFX.

Carousel Navigation Title is now properly aligned with the selected Window.

Fixed bug that would cause some Talking Head Dialogue to not play at all.

Fixed issue that would cause Ultimate Skill Slot graphics to be visible during Cutscenes.

Fixed issue that was causing Special Missions to not become updated properly.

Fixing The Vortex Mission cover.

Reduced the number of enemies on Challenge Mode's Invasions.

Fixed the synchronization of Outfits between players.

We’re incredibly grateful for all the support you've given us throughout Early Access. Your feedback, bug reports, and passion for Relic Hunters Legend have shaped the game into what it is today and we’re not done yet.



The road to 1.0 is almost at its end, and we’re beyond excited to finally bring you the full launch experience on August 14. Make sure to mark your calendars, this is the perfect time to jump back in and get ready for everything the final version has to offer.

Let’s finish this journey together, Hunters!