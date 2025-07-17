 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19254482 Edited 17 July 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1 Smoker stove can now be demolished.
2 Now use right-click food on Dinner table to eat; left-click to take it out.
3 Reduced aggro range (e.g., wolves) they won't chase too far now.
4 Added interact ui hint to Spider cocoons. (Seriously, no good loot.)
5 Monsters in Northern Grasslands/Weeds Vally now remain at map edges rather than despawn when they hit the exit area.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link