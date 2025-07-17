1 Smoker stove can now be demolished.
2 Now use right-click food on Dinner table to eat; left-click to take it out.
3 Reduced aggro range (e.g., wolves) they won't chase too far now.
4 Added interact ui hint to Spider cocoons. (Seriously, no good loot.)
5 Monsters in Northern Grasslands/Weeds Vally now remain at map edges rather than despawn when they hit the exit area.
