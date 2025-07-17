 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19254447 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a regular bug fix update with art added for future content expansions. Today is once again more focused on stability, I'm trying to get the engine to a good stable build.

Features

  • (Devs) Added "Export Player as NPC" Option
    This will allow us to create humanoid NPCs easily and even turn our players into NPCs!

  • There are now pathways to become Missing Ninja in various places outside of Prison and being Exiled
    You can find them in Takumi Castle Daimyo and Cursed Laboratory

Changes

  • (Admin) Can now pick up furniture ignoring max range

  • Improved visuals and animations of Capture Points

  • Hovering over Capture Points now gives information about them

  • Improved Automatic UI Scaling for 4K and 3K Monitors
    Players were complaining UI was too small on large resolutions not knowing they can be adjusted in the settings.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crashes caused by opening Stash, Inventory, Shops since last update

  • (Hopefully) Fixed crash caused by playing mastery preview videos in fullscreen for some users

  • Fixed error log spam caused by Guild XP

  • Fixed Text in Chat bubbles sometimes having rounding issues and jittering

  • (Hopefully) Fixed issue where some UI pieces would not save positions properly

  • (Backend) Fixed a bug where job queue system on server stops working

  • Fixed Jump Heights not reaching Z: 24 which it should have

  • Fixed PvP HUD Icon Shortcut Tooltip showing wrong key

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1674012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link