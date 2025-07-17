This is a regular bug fix update with art added for future content expansions. Today is once again more focused on stability, I'm trying to get the engine to a good stable build.
Features
(Devs) Added "Export Player as NPC" Option
This will allow us to create humanoid NPCs easily and even turn our players into NPCs!
There are now pathways to become Missing Ninja in various places outside of Prison and being Exiled
You can find them in Takumi Castle Daimyo and Cursed Laboratory
Changes
(Admin) Can now pick up furniture ignoring max range
Improved visuals and animations of Capture Points
Hovering over Capture Points now gives information about them
Improved Automatic UI Scaling for 4K and 3K Monitors
Players were complaining UI was too small on large resolutions not knowing they can be adjusted in the settings.
Bug Fixes
Fixed crashes caused by opening Stash, Inventory, Shops since last update
(Hopefully) Fixed crash caused by playing mastery preview videos in fullscreen for some users
Fixed error log spam caused by Guild XP
Fixed Text in Chat bubbles sometimes having rounding issues and jittering
(Hopefully) Fixed issue where some UI pieces would not save positions properly
(Backend) Fixed a bug where job queue system on server stops working
Fixed Jump Heights not reaching Z: 24 which it should have
Fixed PvP HUD Icon Shortcut Tooltip showing wrong key
Changed files in this update