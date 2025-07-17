We have implemented an APS Yield of 2x per each interval.

HandPicker interval = 40lvl

Fertilizer interval = 20lvl

HoneyBees interval = 15lvl

Plantation interval = 10lvl

GreenHouse interval = 5lvl

At lvl 37 There will be a new game mechanic where 1-8 Caterpillars will spawn every 20mins, ranging from small medium and large. If left to ravage your apples the penalty will be -1, -2, or -3% APS respectively. These bugs will also yield one hour worth of APS based on the penalty percentage.

For example the medium one will take off 2 percent of your passive yield but destroying it will give you 2 percent of an hour of your APS instantly. leaving them unattended will slow your progression overall and if you destroy them within the hour you will regain all your losses and then some.

Happy Harvest Everyone!