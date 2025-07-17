Lowered Chakram's priority for vertical weapons in final boss.
Bouncer no longer despawns when going off-screen.
Adjusted Hard mode's results screen variation to not be covered up by text.
Removed stray pixel from ending art.
Fixed in-game iron crab day display being placed wrong.
Update V38
Update notes via Steam Community
