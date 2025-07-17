 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19254368 Edited 17 July 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Lowered Chakram's priority for vertical weapons in final boss.

  • Bouncer no longer despawns when going off-screen.

  • Adjusted Hard mode's results screen variation to not be covered up by text.

  • Removed stray pixel from ending art.

  • Fixed in-game iron crab day display being placed wrong.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2831901
