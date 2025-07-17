🔧 Main Improvements & Feature Updates

・Zoom functionality is now available even while moving ・Ladder behavior has been further stabilized ・Swing mount/dismount motion has been made smoother and more natural ・Flashlight Actor has been added ・Rope thickness is now adjustable for Swing and Pendulum Actors ・Default walking speed increased by 10% (from 475 to 522) for more natural movement ・Fixed an issue where running couldn’t be triggered by rapidly pressing Shift (obsolete lock removed) ・Improved player stability when standing on fast-moving Physics objects: if the player stands on a Physics-enabled object and its velocity exceeds 200 (VectorLength), the player is now reset to the previous frame’s position ・Sliders now automatically receive a "slider" tag when inserted ・Removed the ability to climb ladders and swings while holding objects — players now drop held items before mounting ・A "Construction" button has been added to Water Zone Actors, allowing manual refresh of water surface data ・Launcher false-positive antivirus detections have been reduced by removing file polling and self-closing logic; now the launcher window is closed by Unreal Engine directly ・Fixed an issue where the "Running Mode" would reset upon key input ・Fixed an issue where diagonal movement was faster than intended (adjusted for cinematic consistency) ・Fixed an issue where only horizontal movement in water was excessively fast ・In the Movement Settings, the label “Foot step noise” has been renamed to “Walking camera motion” for clarity ・Fixed an issue in Sandbox Mode where Water Zone initialization could fail in lightweight levels ・Zoom speed is now adjustable via settings ・Implemented gamepad and keyboard key remapping functionality ・Fixed an issue where Steam Achievements could be unlocked while in Edit Mode ・Improved the stability of the Time Reversal Actor: autosaves during overlap are now disabled, and problematic rollback logic has been removed ・Actors can now have a separate display name, improving identification during selection and editing ・For Actor-internal selection, added a “Reference” button for additionally selected objects ・Added a setting to adjust or disable Depth of Field to address poor focus at high zoom levels

🧱 Level-Specific Fixes

・Level 1: Fixed a gap in the room with aligned pillars where players could fall through ・Level 1: Fixed an issue where exiting water near stairs and guardrails allowed players to escape the level boundaries ・Level 2: Adjusted visuals to prevent the phone from visibly switching states ・Level 4: Adjusted the gap where the small smile ball drops into a hole ・Level 5: Fixed an issue where players could get knocked out at the end of the slider in the spinning disc room (placed knockout prevention actor)

🌐 Localization Updates

・Overhauled all key mapping-related translations ・Improved localization for Overlap-related Actor names in all non-English, non-Japanese languages ・French: Corrected “Libraly” to “Librairie” ・French: Corrected “S'il le fait” to “Si vous le faites” ・French: Fixed verb agreement when using plural “elles” ・French: Changed “Glissière” to the more accurate “Glissoire” ・French: Replaced the uncommon “Maillage” with “Mesh”, and corrected “matériau” to the proper plural “matériaux” where necessary ・Added translation for “Zoom Sensitivity”