This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 0.9.1 has been released to beta. Bit of a funny story with this one, but ill leave it to after the patchnotes:

Quest NPC spawns on planets now. There are lots of tiers of quests and you can get stuff from them!

New weapons: Flare gun and rifle from quests, Flintlock and rapier from goblins

New content on Arid to do with the Goblins, and OIL!

Forge of the Forgotten can be brought back to the ship now with a certain item.

Potion brewing was so fucked up and i fixed it.

Intrinity phase 2 fixed, now it also talks as well.

New modding method: floaters and objects, which just executes cs files

Fixed a lot of bugs: Gas crafting, ammo when you reload.

Ugmania wiki link in menu

Anyway the funny story is that i kinda lost motivation (cuz i work on my game in sprints and well i just didnt do one for a very long time here) so there was content that just wasnt released. Yeahhh i just opened it and released it. Anyway more might come. Lastly, i have no idea if this game will be finished ever so this may as well be the final update.