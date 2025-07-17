A revised map is added. Two new firearms are introduced.

The Abandoned Factory 2 map features both day and night modes.

Audio is optimized, and the gunshot bug is fixed.

The smoothness of the two Crash Site maps is improved.

The clue mode is optimized: generated items are prevented from being unsearchable due to flipping.

The weapons and equipment of ground personnel are enhanced, including the MP7 and Scar assault rifle.

An AK-series firearm and a designated marksman rifle are added.

The shaking issue of designated marksman rifles when scoped in is fixed.

The screen shaking of ground personnel caused by aerial gunboats is reduced.