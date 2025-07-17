 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19254090
Update notes via Steam Community
We asked the Guardian in the Deep Mines to quit cheating!!!

  • Bug fixed: controls sometimes stop responding after the first wave in deep mine battles.
  • Bug fixed: spirits from the 2nd wave in deep mine battle were not added to “total discovered” in the EOD tally.
  • Bug fixed: evolved spirits were not added to “total discovered” in the EOD tally.
  • Propagation code to add any seen spirits from Spirit Research to the “total discovered” number.
  • Bug fixed: some chest items can get stuck in walls in deep mines - updated collisions for corner tiles in mine tilemaps.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1658151
macOS 64-bit Depot 1658152
Linux Depot 1658153
