- Bug fixed: controls sometimes stop responding after the first wave in deep mine battles.
- Bug fixed: spirits from the 2nd wave in deep mine battle were not added to “total discovered” in the EOD tally.
- Bug fixed: evolved spirits were not added to “total discovered” in the EOD tally.
- Propagation code to add any seen spirits from Spirit Research to the “total discovered” number.
- Bug fixed: some chest items can get stuck in walls in deep mines - updated collisions for corner tiles in mine tilemaps.
Updates & Bug Fixes - Jul 16, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We asked the Guardian in the Deep Mines to quit cheating!!!
