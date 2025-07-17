 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19253899 Edited 17 July 2025 – 02:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where some creatures summoned by evil creatures had resistance to holy damage.
  • Fixed a bug where equipment with the "die hard" -effect didn't save a withered creature from dying. (If the "die hard" -effect comes from equipment, it ignores both personal and level wide withering)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link