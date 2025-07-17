 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19253894 Edited 17 July 2025 – 05:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Play Grumpy Gaffer and double your coin earnings! The tougher the level, the bigger your reward.

Don't forget to compete in the Coliseum and stay tuned for new items for you to unlock with that!

- GG

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3165501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link