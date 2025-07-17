✈️ **General**

- UI should now show correct season in top left corner

- reduced size of trash hitbox

- rate limited pickup input trigger to ten clicks per second to prevent spamming

- added endless mode back to main menu temporarily until i can figure out a bug fix for the gamepad navigation issue



🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where sometimes you couldnt grab the cart if there was something on top of it

- fixed a bug where you couldnt open the cart sometimes if there was trash nearby

- fixed a bug where you could spread so much barf that the game would crash

- fixed a bug that caused the inserts to lose collisions when clicked on

- fixed a bug that would cause you to fly off into space if player 2 opened the insert on the side player 1 was holding

- fixed a bug where the bathroom door collision extended past the bathroom making an unwalkable area

- maybe fixed a bug that caused an issue pushing the cart after turbulence

- fixed an enum overflow with the calendar season when switching from endless to normal mode