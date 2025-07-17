✈️ **General**
- UI should now show correct season in top left corner
- reduced size of trash hitbox
- rate limited pickup input trigger to ten clicks per second to prevent spamming
- added endless mode back to main menu temporarily until i can figure out a bug fix for the gamepad navigation issue
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where sometimes you couldnt grab the cart if there was something on top of it
- fixed a bug where you couldnt open the cart sometimes if there was trash nearby
- fixed a bug where you could spread so much barf that the game would crash
- fixed a bug that caused the inserts to lose collisions when clicked on
- fixed a bug that would cause you to fly off into space if player 2 opened the insert on the side player 1 was holding
- fixed a bug where the bathroom door collision extended past the bathroom making an unwalkable area
- maybe fixed a bug that caused an issue pushing the cart after turbulence
- fixed an enum overflow with the calendar season when switching from endless to normal mode
Uh Oh Airlines Update 0.0.10.0.2 Hotfix
