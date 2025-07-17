- Boss HP bar should now fade-out once boss is destroyed.



- "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" text now appears as intended after completing missions.



- Enemy spawning in Level 5 should now activate.



- Moved "Blood Ring" to The Twisted Forest - Level 5 from Level 2.





NEXT: more enemy minions, more bosses, more levels for The Twisted Forest!





Thanks for playing! Have fun!



GnarlyTree Games