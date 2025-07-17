Hey Survivors,
Here’s what’s new (and fixed!) in this update:
Features & Improvements
Unlocks & Achievements
Unlocked and locked items are now much easier to spot at a glance. Progress feels more rewarding!
Full Screen / Windowed Mode
You can now freely switch between fullscreen and windowed modes just how you like it!
Steam Deck
Improved compatibility and testing for a better handheld experience.
Resolution Improvements
HUD bars and UI elements are now better positioned on 2560 x 1440 displays.
Visual Damage Feedback
Taking damage now gives immediate visual feedback, no more confusion when you get hit!
Death Animations
Added preview death animations for the player and enemies. (This update introduces a preview animation for one enemy type soon, each enemy will have its own unique death style!)
Dash Spawn Safety
Dashing into freshly spawned enemies no longer ruins your run. Increased the minimum spawn distance from the player (now 22 units away, outside the viewport).
Loot Drops Reworked
First Aid and Shield Armor drops are now balanced:
Guaranteed no more than 2 of each per wave.
No more waves with zero drops, but no overflooding either!
Bug Fixes
Random Game Freezes
Improved overall game stability and reduced freezes.
Audio Startup Bug
Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would start with no sound. If it happens, restarting will bring the audio back.
Known Issues
Custom death animations for all enemy types are coming soon! This update brings a sneak peek with one enemy type now featuring its own unique death animation.
Some advanced visual effects, animations and UI polish are still WIP.
Thanks for playing and keep the feedback coming each suggestion moves the game forward!
Team Entity Strike
