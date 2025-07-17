Here’s what’s new (and fixed!) in this update:

Unlocks & Achievements

Unlocked and locked items are now much easier to spot at a glance. Progress feels more rewarding!

Full Screen / Windowed Mode

You can now freely switch between fullscreen and windowed modes just how you like it!

Steam Deck

Improved compatibility and testing for a better handheld experience.

Resolution Improvements

HUD bars and UI elements are now better positioned on 2560 x 1440 displays.

Visual Damage Feedback

Taking damage now gives immediate visual feedback, no more confusion when you get hit!

Death Animations

Added preview death animations for the player and enemies. (This update introduces a preview animation for one enemy type soon, each enemy will have its own unique death style!)

Dash Spawn Safety

Dashing into freshly spawned enemies no longer ruins your run. Increased the minimum spawn distance from the player (now 22 units away, outside the viewport).