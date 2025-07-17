 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19253712
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors,

Here’s what’s new (and fixed!) in this update:

Features & Improvements

  • Unlocks & Achievements
    Unlocked and locked items are now much easier to spot at a glance. Progress feels more rewarding!

  • Full Screen / Windowed Mode
    You can now freely switch between fullscreen and windowed modes just how you like it!

  • Steam Deck
    Improved compatibility and testing for a better handheld experience.

  • Resolution Improvements
    HUD bars and UI elements are now better positioned on 2560 x 1440 displays.

  • Visual Damage Feedback
    Taking damage now gives immediate visual feedback, no more confusion when you get hit!

  • Death Animations
    Added preview death animations for the player and enemies. (This update introduces a preview animation for one enemy type soon, each enemy will have its own unique death style!)

  • Dash Spawn Safety
    Dashing into freshly spawned enemies no longer ruins your run. Increased the minimum spawn distance from the player (now 22 units away, outside the viewport).

  • Loot Drops Reworked
    First Aid and Shield Armor drops are now balanced:

    • Guaranteed no more than 2 of each per wave.

    • No more waves with zero drops, but no overflooding either!

Bug Fixes

  • Random Game Freezes
    Improved overall game stability and reduced freezes.

  • Audio Startup Bug
    Fixed an issue where sometimes the game would start with no sound. If it happens, restarting will bring the audio back.

Known Issues

  • Custom death animations for all enemy types are coming soon! This update brings a sneak peek with one enemy type now featuring its own unique death animation.

  • Some advanced visual effects, animations and UI polish are still WIP.

Thanks for playing and keep the feedback coming each suggestion moves the game forward!
Team Entity Strike

