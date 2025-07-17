📢 Metro Mini Market Simulator – Update 1.4 is Here!

🆕 What’s New in 1.4

🧍‍♂️ Beggar Option: You can now disable beggars from the Settings menu.



💳 MetroCard Machine Boost: Income from the MetroCard Machine has been doubled!



📦 Translation Fix: The “Holding a Box” end-of-day message is now correctly translated.



🏆 Achievements Added: 10 brand new achievements to unlock; can you collect them all?



🕒 Clock Issue Resolved: Time display bugs have been fixed for smoother gameplay flow.



🎯 Reminder

📌 Coming Soon

Hey Shopkeepers!We’re back with another exciting update to enhance your Metro Mini Market Simulator experience. Version 1.4 brings highly requested features, important fixes, and fresh content to keep your store thriving!Make sure to explore the new achievements and tweak your gameplay settings for the best experience!We’re working on user experience and optimization improvements to make the game smoother than ever. Plus, a new feature is on the way: you'll soon be able to offer food to beggars, adding a new layer of choice and empathy to your shopkeeping experience.Update now and let us know what you think. Your feedback keeps the market growing!Happy selling,Metro Mini Market Dev Team