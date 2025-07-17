 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19253640
Update notes via Steam Community
Found about three dozen spelling errors.

This change also includes a small addition I made to add a little bit more breadth to the world.

Changed files in this update

The Ditty of Carmeana Content Depot 1693761
Windows 64-bit The Ditty of Carmeana Windows Binary Depot 1693762
Linux 64-bit The Ditty of Carmeana Linux Binary Depot 1693763
