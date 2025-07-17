Items no longer persist across courses in the frolfverse



Frog markers now correctly show player skins



Updated bullet point value



Cursor no longer flashes visible in some instances



Vampire no longer also counts as a portal for steam stats



Garlic no longer stays in inventory in the frolfverse



Reimplemented teleportation to deal with extra triggers and multiple frog spawns



Fixed item selection desyncing



Fixed dialogue visibility issues



Updated credits



If anything on this list seems wrong or you notice anything else, please email me or post in the community hub