- Items no longer persist across courses in the frolfverse
- Frog markers now correctly show player skins
- Updated bullet point value
- Cursor no longer flashes visible in some instances
- Vampire no longer also counts as a portal for steam stats
- Garlic no longer stays in inventory in the frolfverse
- Reimplemented teleportation to deal with extra triggers and multiple frog spawns
- Fixed item selection desyncing
- Fixed dialogue visibility issues
- Updated credits
If anything on this list seems wrong or you notice anything else, please email me or post in the community hub
Changed files in this update