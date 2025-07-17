 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19253633 Edited 17 July 2025 – 02:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Items no longer persist across courses in the frolfverse
  • Frog markers now correctly show player skins
  • Updated bullet point value
  • Cursor no longer flashes visible in some instances
  • Vampire no longer also counts as a portal for steam stats
  • Garlic no longer stays in inventory in the frolfverse
  • Reimplemented teleportation to deal with extra triggers and multiple frog spawns
  • Fixed item selection desyncing
  • Fixed dialogue visibility issues
  • Updated credits


If anything on this list seems wrong or you notice anything else, please email me or post in the community hub

Changed files in this update

Depot 3069392
