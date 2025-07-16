Dear Players,

We're scheduling a maintenance shutdown from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM(UTC+8) on July 17, 2025. After the maintenance is complete, each player will receive 600 Gold, 600 Stardust Crystals, 6000 Silver, and 6000 Disorder Crystals (please claim within 7 days from receiving the mail).

Game Mode



= New mode: Blade Runner =



●Players are divided into two camps to fight against each other. The winner is the one who eliminates all enemies within the specified time.

●A minimum of 2 players and a maximum of 16 players, 8v8

●Each game has 5 rounds, and you can customize the rounds to 5/7/9. The default match is 5 rounds.

●Introduction to special mechanisms:



◆Skills will be randomly refreshed in the scene, and skills can be picked up to assist in attack

◆The picked up skills can only be used once and disappear after use

◆Each player will have a fixed body movement skill--->Retreat jump, no limit on the number of times, but with a cooldown time limit

◆Falling teammates can be rescued, and each player can be rescued up to twice





= Adjustment of Knife Fight Mode =

● Close the Knife Fight Matching Entrance for a limited time, and only retain the Knife Fight Custom Entrance

SKIN

= \[Skin] Ace of Hearts Floating Gold Spy Shadow (Legendary) =

●Anita swayed in the crowd in a purple evening gown, guarding the only iron rule of the golden paradise: no disputes.

●How to obtain: Exciting Events

WEAPON



= New Arms Pool =

Spirit Power Series (Available from July 17, 2025 to September 3, 2025)

●Vector Spirit Power（Immortal）

●SG550 Spirit Power（Legendary）

●92FS Spirit Power（Legendary）

●Flashbang Spirit Power（Legendary）

●Kukri Spirit Power（Legendary）

= Returning Arms Pool =

Universe Series (Available from July 17, 2025 to August 28, 2025)

●AKM Universe（Immortal）

●Vector Universe（Legendary）

●Crossbow Universe（Legendary）

●Glock18C Universe（Legendary）

●Sword Universe（Legendary）

= Returning FATE DRAW =

Heart of Condemnation Series (Available from July 17, 2025 to August 28, 2025)

● Kar98K Demon Hunt (Immortal)

● Molotov Demon Hunt (Immortal)

● Fierce Climber (Legendary)

● FNFAL Soulbinder (Legendary)

● MP5A3 Hercules (Legendary)

● QBZ192 Mithril (Epic)

● Barrett Mithril (Epic)

● M16A4 Mithril (Epic)

● M249 Mithril (Epic)

● Glock18C Mithril (Epic)

EVENTS UPDATE

= Summer Carnival =

●Duration: July 25, 2025 - July 27, 2025

●Rewards：





= Argus Praying =

●Duration: July 17, 2025 - September 3, 2025

= Starry Time: Return to the Battle of the Mother Fungus =

●Duration：July 17, 2025 - August 6, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, log in to receive the 14-day limited version of the following benefits: Crystal Core-Cold Domain Ice Pendant Level 10; Cold Domain Ice Pendant I Level 20 (Epic); Cold Domain Ice Pendant II Level 20 (Epic); Cold Domain Ice Pendant III Level 20 (Epic); Cold Domain Ice Pendant IV Level 20 (Epic); Cold Domain Ice Pendant V Level 20 (Epic);

◆Complete the task to get a specified number of \[Return Teleporter], and consume this item to redeem the specified reward on the event page;

◆After the event, \[Return Teleporter] will be invalid and cleared, please use it in time.

= Star Support: Daily Recharge =

●Duration：July 17, 2025 - July 23, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Recharge 500 points per day to receive the corresponding number of days rebate

= Immortal Spacetime: Absolute Zero =

●Duration：July 17, 2025 - October 15, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, log in every week to receive QBZ192 Absolute Zero × 7 days;

◆ Complete the task to get Zero Ice Crystal, which is automatically received. You can check the task completion status in the task list. The task is refreshed every Monday;

◆ After accumulating 40 Zero Ice Crystals, you can exchange for the permanent immortal weapon QBZ192 Absolute Zero + Construction Core * 10;

◆ If you already have QBZ192 Absolute Zero, you can choose to get QBZ192 Absolute Zero + Construction Core*10 or Arms Box*150;

◆ During the event, complete any 50 battle missions to receive extra ice crystals.

= Floating Gold Spy =

●Duration：July 17, 2025 - August 6, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Spend 20 Gigi coins to perform 1 summon, and each summon will receive 15~200 floating gold coins, and there is a chance to directly obtain the character skin Floating Gold Spy;

◆ After performing summons for different times, you can receive additional \[Floating Gold Coins];

◆ Go to the redemption store of this event and choose to consume floating gold coins to exchange for designated rewards. Repeatedly obtaining character skins will automatically decompose into silver coins. Please choose carefully;

◆ After the event ends, the floating gold coins will expire and be cleared. Please use them in time;

= Point amplifier =

●Duration：July 24, 2025 - August 6, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, inject the corresponding number of points and get 100% more points

◆ You need to participate in the point amplification in the order of the gears. You can participate in the point amplification 02 only after participating in the point amplification 01, and so on

◆ Each gear can only participate once

◆ You need to participate in the point amplification in the order of the gears. Each gear can only participate once

= Lion Dance =

●Duration：July 24, 2025 - September 10, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Use Gigi coins to perform psychic summons. Each psychic summon has a chance to directly obtain R93 Lion Dance Color.

◆ Use 20 Gigi coins to summon 1 time, and 200 Gigi coins to summon 10 times

◆ You can receive stage rewards after summoning different times.

◆ During the event, you can obtain psychic coins by completing tasks or exchanging points. After collecting 200 psychic coins, you can obtain gold coins × 200 + stardust crystals × 200.

◆ Use psychic coins to exchange legendary weapons in the exchange store Fragmentation Grenade Lion Dance Color + Hand Axe Lion Dance Color.

= Gigi Shop =

●Duration：July 24, 2025 - August 13, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ All items on special offer for exchange.

= Pinnacle Shooting =

●Duration：July 24, 2025 - September 3, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, you can spend points to purchase the Peak Chest

◆ Consuming 1 Peak Treasure Chests grants random rewards

◆ Target No. 1：

Gold Coins × 240

Stardust Crystal × 240

Armament Box × 1

Reconstruction Matrix × 1

Construction Core × 1

A-level Memory Sample Crystal × 1

Selected Card Pool Box

UMP45 Resurrection Shield

NAR-10 Frigid Ice Drop

AKM Baroque

◆ Target No. 2：

Gold Coins × 240

Stardust Crystals × 240

Armament Box × 1

Reconstruction Matrix × 1

Construction Core × 1

A-level Memory Sample Crystal × 1

Selected Card Pool Box

Type-56 Life Support Drone

Dual Claw Blade Ice Condensation Electric Vine

M4A1 Star Sky Warrior

= Summer Gift =

●Duration: July 24, 2025 - August 6, 2025

●Rewards：

= Summer 88 Crazy Giveaway =

●Duration: July 24, 2025 - August 20, 2025

●Rewards：

= Rebate Scratch Lottery =

●Duration: July 24, 2025 - August 13, 2025

●Rewards：

= Starlight Exchange =

●Duration：July 24, 2025 - August 13, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, players can consume \[Venus Coins] to purchase crystal cores, memory matrix, reconstruction matrix and other products. \[Venus Coins] can be sold through the exchange store, or obtained through coupons. The exchange shop will charge a certain handling fee when selling crystal cores, and the sold crystal cores will be fully returned to the cultivation materials.

◆ During the event, players can use \[Silver Core Coins] to purchase Star Glory Infinite Cultivation Materials, A-level Memory Sample Crystals and other commodities. \[Silver Core Coins] can be obtained by selling Star Glory Infinite Cultivation Materials and Memory Samples in the exchange shop. A certain handling fee is required when selling materials and memory samples in the exchange shop. The sold memory samples will return the cultivation materials in full according to the level (the part of the cultivation materials that have been consumed but not upgraded will not be returned)

◆ Item Exchange Process

a. Click the \[Sell] button, and the pop-up interface shows the crystal cores, memory samples, and materials in the player's warehouse

b. Players can choose the props to be sold and pay a certain handling fee to obtain \[Gold Star Coins] or \[Silver Core Coins]

c. Already equipped crystal cores and memory samples cannot be sold, locked props cannot be sold, and crystal cores, memory samples, and props that are not on the shelves during the current event are not eligible for exchange. Crystal cores and legendary memory samples are locked by default. If you need to sell them, you need to manually unlock them in the warehouse"

= Gu Qin =

●Duration：July 31, 2025 - August 27, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the event, players can spend music scores × 3380 to purchase M4A1-Jade-shaped Lute

◆ Log in daily to receive 100 music scores, up to 5 times

◆ Spend 20 Gigi coins to obtain music scores, and you can get 30~66 music scores, 30~66 gold coins or stardust crystals, up to 10 times. After 10 cumulative requests, you can receive 300 music scores + 200 gold coins + 200 stardust crystals

◆ During the event, Gigi coins can be used to exchange music scores at a one-to-one ratio

= Dungeon Gold Zone =

●Duration：August 7, 2025 - August 20, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Players complete the task and receive a shovel → Choose to dig a gold mine or a stardust mine (gold mines only produce gold coins, stardust mines only produce stardust crystals) → Consume a shovel of the corresponding mine level + a specified amount of currency to dig (gold mines consume gold coins, stardust mines consume stardust crystals) → Get different amounts of gold coins or stardust crystals.

◆ Each digging will increase the corresponding mine level by LV+1, and each mine has a total of LV6.

= Wish Pavilion =

●Duration：July 31, 2025 - September 10, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ During the period from July 31st to August 31st at 24:00, you can choose 1 reward to wish for in this event page.

◆ After completing the wish, players can directly receive the wish reward by logging in to the game from 0:00 on September 1st to 24:00 on September 10th

◆ After the event ends, the reward will not be available, please claim it in time.

= SailAway Money Box =

●Duration：August 7, 2025 - September 3, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Complete the event tasks to get the corresponding sailing gold.

◆ Material exchange will start at 0:00 on August 21, and you can choose to exchange items on the event page by consuming sailing gold.

◆ The sailing gold will expire after the event ends, please use it as soon as possible.

= Summer Scheme =

●Duration: August 7 2025 - August 20, 2025

●Rewards：

= Summer scratch card =

●Duration：August 14, 2025 - September 3, 2025

●Activity Rules:

◆ Players can get a scratch card after completing the task.

◆ Each scratch card can get 1 reward on the event page.

◆ Points earned from scratching the card can be exchanged for rewards in the redemption mall.

= Infestation Fund =

●Duration：July 31, 2025 - August 27, 2025

●Rewards：

Thank you to all our players for your continued support of "Battle Teams 2"! We will carry your hopes and encouragement forward as we strive to provide you with an even better gaming experience!

Battle Teams 2 Team

July 16, 2025