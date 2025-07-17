Hey there, Adventurers!

With this update, we’ve mainly enhanced the Six Form's and Dr. Suen Form's to improve their performance in actual battles involving related cards.

Six Form's Heavy Attack's Dice will stop when it hit enemies, and boom can not push enemies now.

Six Form's "Joint Force" has heavily increased chance and slightly increased damage.

Six Form's "Scattered Dice" has heavily increased damage of small Dice.

Six Form's "Dice Fall" increase damage by 30%.

Dr. Suen Form's "Wind Burst" has heavily increased range of circular area.

Dr. Suen Form's "Pure Focus" increase Charge speed from 15% to 25%, accelerates all Ink Pets' special skills from 2% to 3%.

Dr. Suen Form's "Lash of Love" also increase Criticial Chance by 15%.

Grace From‘s "Ripple Blast" now deal Heavy Attack/Ink Skill damage, but slightly decrease damage.

Grace From‘s "Ink Rebirth" now increase Heavy Attack speed by 15%.

Curse Ink's Increase Ink Skill Damage condition change from "Use Ink Skill" to "Kill enemy with Curse".

Curse Ink slightly increase damage of Normal and Rare Ink Skil.

Snake Ink increase chance of casting Wind Blast from 10%/12%/15% to 10%/15%/20%.

Azure Dragon Avatar's damage from 50%/60%/75% to 60%/75%/100%

Crane Elixir Autocast change from Legendary to Epic Crane Magic Circle.

Perks about "When you take damage/be hit" will has more chance to be obtained when player has Ink Gems about Shield (Shield Ink, Bloody Battle and so on).

Slightly increased silver coins of Elixir Hub.

"Ink Gem Replacement" now can be cancelled.