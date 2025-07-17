 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19253576 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We’ve just pushed a new update package. This version mainly focuses on fixing issues and adding features that may affect your gameplay experience. The current version number is 1.7.4—you can check this in the top-left corner of the in-game menu.

[Fixes]
  • Respec now correctly retains extra reputation points instead of consuming them.
  • Fixed an issue where the battle camera angle was incorrect.
  • The “Talent Scout” skill no longer recruits two of the same character.
  • Fixed several incorrect or broken character portraits.
  • In saves started after ver_1.7.4, Tong Yuan can now be recruited after completing Zhao Yun’s story. (Unfortunately, old saves are not compatible—our apologies!)

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support. If you encounter any issues during gameplay, feel free to reach out to us on Discord. We’re always listening!

