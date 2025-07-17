Respec now correctly retains extra reputation points instead of consuming them.



Fixed an issue where the battle camera angle was incorrect.



The “Talent Scout” skill no longer recruits two of the same character.



Fixed several incorrect or broken character portraits.



In saves started after ver_1.7.4, Tong Yuan can now be recruited after completing Zhao Yun’s story. (Unfortunately, old saves are not compatible—our apologies!)



Hello everyone!We’ve just pushed a new update package. This version mainly focuses on fixing issues and adding features that may affect your gameplay experience. The current version number is 1.7.4—you can check this in the top-left corner of the in-game menu.Thank you all for your continued feedback and support. If you encounter any issues during gameplay, feel free to reach out to us on Discord. We’re always listening!