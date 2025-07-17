Change log

-Adjusted handling characteristics for Index users. We're hoping it solves the issue of players needing to hold their controllers at awkward angles. Please let us know below if you're still having problems, but doubly confirm you're on the right version of the game! (Should say "Update 26-S8, Build 244" on the Main Menu level.)



-Added Graphics settings! The game was set to high quality by default but will now set itself to something a bit lower. You can find them in the Settings menu under Performance !



-Trigger can now be used to grab magazines, slides, and grenade pins! You'll now be able to interact with weapon functions without accidentally grabbing other guns or grab points.

Smaller Changes:

Added Secrets tutorial to Bootcamp

Fixes and Adjustments

Fixed no audio bug

Fixed Scoped Python not unlocking

Reduced floppiness of some weapons especially the bazooka

Fixed tanks being launched into the air from bazooka shots

Fixed a visual bug where distant AI Soldiers would stutter back and forth when moving.

Developer Notes

We are noting down ALL feedback you've given us so far since release. Many more improvements, features, optimization and fixes to come - it's the early days of Plastic Battlegrounds.

Thank you all for your support and if you have any questions or comments, we will note down or respond to basically all of them because we love working with the community to make this game the best it can be!