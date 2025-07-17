Hello, Everyone

Thank you for all the interest and feedback you’ve given to PUMP IT UP RISE.

We are currently preparing version 0.1.2, which aims to improve the overall gameplay experience based on your suggestions.

This patch includes enhancements to timing/sync-related settings, clearer in-game explanations, and adjustments to the reward system.

Please note that once the patch is applied, previous versions of the game will no longer be accessible. Be sure to update to the latest version before playing.

■ Update Version

Version: 0.1.2

Maintenance Date: July 17, 2025 (Thu)

Maintenance Time: 15:00 – 15:30 (15:21) (KST) *Estimated 30 minutes

※ As the maintenance time approaches, the following restrictions will be applied to ensure stable data saving:

• 10 minutes before maintenance: Division Challenge will become unavailable

• 3 minutes before maintenance: Warm-Up/Division Station will become unavailable, and new logins will be restricted

■ Main Improvements and Changes

1. Added Option to Toggle Miss Music Effect

• The low-pass filter effect on MISS judgment can now be turned on or off in the settings.

Location: Settings > Gameplay > \[Miss Music Effect]

• Default setting: OFF

2. Added Tooltips for Note Output Time / Judgement Time

• When hovering over “Note Output Time” and “Judgement Time” in Settings > Gameplay,

tooltips will now display to explain each option’s function.

3. Unlock Requirement Display for Level-Locked Songs

• When selecting a locked song, a pop-up will now show the level required to unlock it.

4. Expanded Note Output Time Range

• Before: -100 ~ +100

• After: -200 ~ +200

5. Adjusted EXP Gain Structure in Warm-Up Station

• Rhythm Pass EXP and Account Level EXP can now also be earned in the Warm-Up Station,

equivalent to the Division Station.

The following conditions remain unchanged :

• No EXP is awarded for broken grades (Clear Failed).

• Plates (FULL COMBO or higher) and BGAs (NO MISS or higher)

can only be unlocked through Division Station play.

■ Other Bug Fixes

• Network stability improvements

• Fixed some translation errors

This patch focuses on addressing issues that have a direct impact on gameplay.

Additional feedback and reports from players will be reviewed and addressed through future updates.

We will continue to listen to your feedback and improve the game.

Thank you.