Hi, everyone. I'm not sure if you've heard or not, but some "taboo" and games with more sensitive themes have been removed from Steam recently. So an update has had to be made to this game's relationships, but don't worry, you won't notice the difference. 99% of the story remains the same. And this minor change also means I'll be able to consider sequels in the future without worrying about bans or delistings.

(If there are any typos or bugs, please make sure to post them here, but I'm working hard to make sure this clean version is polished.)

Thank you all for understanding and a lot more good stuff coming soon.