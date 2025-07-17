 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19253153 Edited 17 July 2025 – 02:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone. I'm not sure if you've heard or not, but some "taboo" and games with more sensitive themes have been removed from Steam recently. So an update has had to be made to this game's relationships, but don't worry, you won't notice the difference. 99% of the story remains the same. And this minor change also means I'll be able to consider sequels in the future without worrying about bans or delistings.

(If there are any typos or bugs, please make sure to post them here, but I'm working hard to make sure this clean version is polished.)

Thank you all for understanding and a lot more good stuff coming soon.

