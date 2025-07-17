* Reduce camera snapping when building a lot of towers which can be visually disruptive
* Gameplay balancing on some pirate ship levels as they are harder than they should be for the earlier levels.
* Tiger Prawns reduced HP
* Lionfish cooldown made about 10% faster so there's a more distinctive difference between the lionfish and Longnose butterfly
* A couple bug fixes regarding controllers
* Background blue changes is easier on the eyes when playing on a large screen
July 16 patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 343162
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update