17 July 2025 Build 19253149 Edited 17 July 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Reduce camera snapping when building a lot of towers which can be visually disruptive
* Gameplay balancing on some pirate ship levels as they are harder than they should be for the earlier levels.
* Tiger Prawns reduced HP
* Lionfish cooldown made about 10% faster so there's a more distinctive difference between the lionfish and Longnose butterfly
* A couple bug fixes regarding controllers
* Background blue changes is easier on the eyes when playing on a large screen

