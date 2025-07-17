* Reduce camera snapping when building a lot of towers which can be visually disruptive

* Gameplay balancing on some pirate ship levels as they are harder than they should be for the earlier levels.

* Tiger Prawns reduced HP

* Lionfish cooldown made about 10% faster so there's a more distinctive difference between the lionfish and Longnose butterfly

* A couple bug fixes regarding controllers

* Background blue changes is easier on the eyes when playing on a large screen

