MerFight 1.6.1 is live with free Betta Content.Finishing characters / stages, etc. takes a long time, and sometimes I want to release that content to users for free, to get a preview of whats to come and to show that I'm still working on the game.So for version 1.6, I'm releasingContent.In this version, there's a new character, ZsaZsa, a new stage, and -- by using Treasury Code 000000 -- a new character shader to try. I'm hoping to get this content fully done within a few months and definitely before 2026. Enjoy and thanks for the seaport!