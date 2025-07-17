 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19252968 Edited 17 July 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • New Store images and assets, looks flash now.

  • Added in walls around large nests, now the large level transition nests have destructible walls surrounding them, the nests containing flies also have a couple of walls around them so it easy to tell them apart.

  • New rock types to level 3 and 4, these rocks are taller than the previous ones, you can jump over them with certain balls.

  • Added some new UI icons to the upgrade cards, with the new icons you can tell at a glance what type a part is or how big the bullets are.

Bug fixes:

  • Ricochet bullets weren't resetting their bounces correctly, now the rarer bounce type bullets should bounce more often, also fixed rotation on the ones that split on critical hit.

  • Fixed burst core types not firing after moving to a new level, there was an issue where the burst would stop mid transition and wouldn't allow you to fire the gun again until it was reloaded or rebuilt.

Balance changes:

  • Increased damage for the fire ball bullets by 25%.

  • Increased damage on shot-gun type bullets 15-30%.

  • Some name changes to certain legendary bullets to help tell them apart.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2823161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link