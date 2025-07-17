Additions:
New Store images and assets, looks flash now.
Added in walls around large nests, now the large level transition nests have destructible walls surrounding them, the nests containing flies also have a couple of walls around them so it easy to tell them apart.
New rock types to level 3 and 4, these rocks are taller than the previous ones, you can jump over them with certain balls.
Added some new UI icons to the upgrade cards, with the new icons you can tell at a glance what type a part is or how big the bullets are.
Bug fixes:
Ricochet bullets weren't resetting their bounces correctly, now the rarer bounce type bullets should bounce more often, also fixed rotation on the ones that split on critical hit.
Fixed burst core types not firing after moving to a new level, there was an issue where the burst would stop mid transition and wouldn't allow you to fire the gun again until it was reloaded or rebuilt.
Balance changes:
Increased damage for the fire ball bullets by 25%.
Increased damage on shot-gun type bullets 15-30%.
Some name changes to certain legendary bullets to help tell them apart.
Changed files in this update