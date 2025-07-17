 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19252957 Edited 17 July 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
In the spirit of kaizen, today's update includes the following improvements:

  • Moved the text-to-speech key from Alt to F1.
  • Adjusted the pachi-sol shuffle algorithm so that the first card is always usable and subsequent cards are less likely to be exactly the same twice in a row.
  • Fixed a bug where GPU utilization would jump to 100% when the game was minimized.
  • Fixed a graphical bug in the "athletic shirt" puzzle where the hem would stay on the bottom when the product was flipped vertically.
  • Fixed some issues in the "spring dress" puzzle where valid-looking solutions were not accepted.
  • Fixed a bug where the completion screen was always stamped by Ishibashi-san, regardless of chapter.

