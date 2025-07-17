- Aim Assist for controllers.

- Looped Malice Engines will now correctly get angry if the only other remaining 'enemy' in the room is an Aegis.

- Fixed Swarmhosts not firing bullets on certain loops.

- Fixed some music/sound effects in a certain boss' intro not being tied to the correct volume sliders.

- Fixed Holy Water light incorrectly being drawn across the entire body of water in a certain shortcut.

- Afterimages now scroll with the background properly when that one boss pulls out a gun.

- Fixed the blending of certain afterimages.

- Ace is now correctly a mage, interceptor is now correctly a mech.

- More nerfs to Warden's sword phase on loops

- Headhunter now properly damages microcore

- Giant gatling razors are now normal sized instead of giant sized

- Fixed a weird crash involving swarmhosts dying over portals... hopefully

- Fixed an issue with wallbound objects on re-entering rooms.

- Crystallized light now properly goes through walls

- Fixed the non-properly functioning attacks on leviathan and omniscient in the database fight

- Armsmaster can no longer switch away from a runic that chaosgod is in the middle of eating

- Necromancer souls vanish after a moment if no necromancers exist

- More or less entirely new Japanese Localization

- Fixed some localization issues in other languages as well

- Fixed a couple crashes in the Ace of Storms fight

- Certain carts have been removed from the gauntlet reward pool if they are not useful (such as being in Sudden Death)

- Kleines draws your amount of money in hub again

- Warden can no longer repeat his last two attacks, instead of only his most recent one

- And probably some other bug fixes we forgot