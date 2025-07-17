- Aim Assist for controllers.
- Looped Malice Engines will now correctly get angry if the only other remaining 'enemy' in the room is an Aegis.
- Fixed Swarmhosts not firing bullets on certain loops.
- Fixed some music/sound effects in a certain boss' intro not being tied to the correct volume sliders.
- Fixed Holy Water light incorrectly being drawn across the entire body of water in a certain shortcut.
- Afterimages now scroll with the background properly when that one boss pulls out a gun.
- Fixed the blending of certain afterimages.
- Ace is now correctly a mage, interceptor is now correctly a mech.
- More nerfs to Warden's sword phase on loops
- Headhunter now properly damages microcore
- Giant gatling razors are now normal sized instead of giant sized
- Fixed a weird crash involving swarmhosts dying over portals... hopefully
- Fixed an issue with wallbound objects on re-entering rooms.
- Crystallized light now properly goes through walls
- Fixed the non-properly functioning attacks on leviathan and omniscient in the database fight
- Armsmaster can no longer switch away from a runic that chaosgod is in the middle of eating
- Necromancer souls vanish after a moment if no necromancers exist
- More or less entirely new Japanese Localization
- Fixed some localization issues in other languages as well
- Fixed a couple crashes in the Ace of Storms fight
- Certain carts have been removed from the gauntlet reward pool if they are not useful (such as being in Sudden Death)
- Kleines draws your amount of money in hub again
- Warden can no longer repeat his last two attacks, instead of only his most recent one
- And probably some other bug fixes we forgot
