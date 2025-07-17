 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19252833 Edited 17 July 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Aurafarmers!

Big update today! Lots of cool changes!

- Improve Aura explanation
- Improve matchmaking quality, reducing chances of being put in seperate servers
- Fix overhealing
- Fix windows in tim cheese town
- Fix POI text for tim cheese town
- Switch to SMAA for anti-aliasing as opposed to TAA. This change is done because the stacked cameras that render the weapons dont support TAA in Unity 6.
- QOL improvements
- Increase loot spawns in Tim Cheese town
- Add camera shake when taking damage
- Add steam name headers above players
- Players will now autodrop from bombardiro crocodilo at the end of his run

