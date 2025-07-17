Hey Aurafarmers!



Big update today! Lots of cool changes!



- Improve Aura explanation

- Improve matchmaking quality, reducing chances of being put in seperate servers

- Fix overhealing

- Fix windows in tim cheese town

- Fix POI text for tim cheese town

- Switch to SMAA for anti-aliasing as opposed to TAA. This change is done because the stacked cameras that render the weapons dont support TAA in Unity 6.

- QOL improvements

- Increase loot spawns in Tim Cheese town

- Add camera shake when taking damage

- Add steam name headers above players

- Players will now autodrop from bombardiro crocodilo at the end of his run