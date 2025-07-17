パッチノート ver0.0063
『バグ修正・バランス調整』
:ゴミ捨て場でレコードをかけた後、歯形を使用するとbgmが元に戻っている不具合を修正
:「レコード」METTYA HAPPY が、1ループで止まっていた不具合を修正
:誤植を修正
