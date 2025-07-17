 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19252742 Edited 17 July 2025 – 00:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

パッチノート ver0.0063

『バグ修正・バランス調整』

:ゴミ捨て場でレコードをかけた後、歯形を使用するとbgmが元に戻っている不具合を修正

:「レコード」METTYA HAPPY が、1ループで止まっていた不具合を修正

:誤植を修正

