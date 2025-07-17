 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19252645 Edited 17 July 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Today, a small hotfix. I was mainly busy collecting feedback from Steam.

  • Fixed assigned skills on quick panel
  • Fixed Ranta UI focus
  • Fixed skills UI
  • Fixed several localization problems
  • Removed GC from photomode - might help with crash when taking screenshot
  • Fixed several tree collisions
  • Added anti-stuck system (just press jump few times if stuck)
  • Added extra check for intro that should fix intro sequence stuck

