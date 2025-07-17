- Fixed assigned skills on quick panel
- Fixed Ranta UI focus
- Fixed skills UI
- Fixed several localization problems
- Removed GC from photomode - might help with crash when taking screenshot
- Fixed several tree collisions
- Added anti-stuck system (just press jump few times if stuck)
- Added extra check for intro that should fix intro sequence stuck
Hotfix #3
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Today, a small hotfix. I was mainly busy collecting feedback from Steam.
