Changes & Fixes

Updated the “Report a bug” menu with additional (optional) input fields for email and discord user names. You can fill these out when submitting a bug report if you want us to allow us to get in touch with you regarding further details.



Fixed a bug in the main menu which resulted in certain options not being selectable with a controller, in languages other than English.



Fixed a bug which resulted in Characters from The Insurgent appearing inside the Notebook during The Looter



Fixed various spelling errors in English and German



Not in this patch yet: Optimization & Nintendo Switch

Hey dear prosecutors,It is patch time again! This is a relatively small update that fixes a couple of minor issues and a couple of spelling errors. Something bigger is in the making, read the end of the note for more info on what we are cooking.We are currently working on porting the game to the Nintendo Switch. In order to get the game running on the Switch, we are making some adjustments to asset loading and graphics. We will be bringing most of these optimizations to the Steam version in the future as well. These changes will lead to a lower memory requirement, and should stop weaker systems from crashing when loading into cases.Since these changes need time and extensive testing, they are not part of this update yet - but will be in a coming one. Stay tuned :)