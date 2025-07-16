Hello, Survivors.

We would like to share the patch notes for the version update on Thursday, July 17.

Please check the details of this update below.

※ Please note that screenshots and images were taken in a test environment, and some changes may occur when applied to the live server.

■ Version Information

- 0.21.0

■ New Content

New Growth Content – Survivor Level (~8/28/25)

- A new growth system, Survivor Level, is added to further strengthen your character.

- Survivor Level will be operated on a seasonal basis. This season will run until August 28 (UTC+0).

- The Survivor Level is displayed below the character level.

- Like normal, Survivor Level increases by gaining XP through zombie hunting, securing building safety, completing quests, etc.

- In this season, reaching Survivor Level 40/80 grants Liam McCarney exclusive outfits (Survival Challenger Outfit / Survival Tactical Outfit) that your player character can wear.

- The Survival Challenger and Survival Tactical Outfits are limited rewards available only during this season.

- Survivor Skills and Survivor Level will both reset at the end of the season.

※ XP handling after reaching Character Level 40 before the Survivor Level update

- With the Survivor Level update, all accumulated experience gained beyond level 40 up until now will be applied to the current season's Survivor Level.

- Any experience gained beyond level 40 that is not applied this season will not carry over to the next season and will be lost.

- Please note that depending on their previous progress, existing survivors may start at a level higher than Level 1.

New Growth Content – Survivor Skills (~8/28/25)

- Survivor Skills are a new growth feature that boosts various character stats such as weapon attack power, knockdown chance, and max HP.

- Survivor Skills can be managed in the menu accessed via a new button next to the character level on the Bag screen.

- You can activate various Survivor Skills nodes using Survivor Skill Points. The total stat bonuses from activated nodes are displayed on the right.

- Clicking an activated node again will deactivate it and return the used Survivor Skill Points.

- Survivor Skills and Survivor Level will both reset at the end of the season.

New System - Guild

- A new system, Guild, has been added, allowing you to play together with other survivors.

- You can access the guild system from the tablet menu to participate in guild activities, create, or join a guild.

- You can join a guild starting from Character Level 20.

① You can search for a guild by its name.

② You can apply to join a guild from the list.

- You can create a guild starting from Character Level 20.

① You can freely customize the guild emblem’s pattern and color.

② You can set the guild name and a brief introduction.

- If you are in a guild, you can view your guild information.

- Guild leaders have access to the \[Manage Guild] menu to edit guild information.

① You can donate guild funds to your guild.

② You can view detailed information about guild members.

③ A “Leave Guild” button is available in the My Info window.

④ You can check in to your guild.

⑤ You can edit the emblem, name, and introduction at any time in the \[Manage Guild] menu.

⑥ You can set the guild joining method.

ㄴ Open: Players can join the guild freely without the guild leader’s approval.

ㄴ Approval: Players can join the guild after the guild leader approves their request.

- Depending on the guild level, the total number of guild members can increase from a base of 30 to a maximum of 50.

New Resident – Liam McCarney / Community Pass Season 3

- Liam McCarney dreamed of becoming a soldier, but suffered setbacks every time due to unexpected accidents that prevented him from taking the exam. However, he never gave up and saved many people from the threat known as Black Hound. Now, with more allies by his side, Liam is leading the charge to protect the shelter with unmatched strength.

- Liam McCarney can be obtained from the newly added Community Pass Season 3.

- Upon reaching level 40 of the Community Pass, you can also obtain Liam McCarney’s special outfit.

- You can find the Community Pass in Shop – Package – Community Pass.

- The Community Pass can be purchased once per character.

New Event – Starfish Collection Event (~8/28/25)

- To celebrate the summer season, the Starfish Collection Event will be held.

- You can obtain Starfish when defeating zombies in Sand Creek, Bielli Island, Pamrein, Holitore, Twilight Holitore, and Rootland.

- The Starfish you acquire can be exchanged for various items including swimsuit armor via Shop – General Goods – Starfish Exchange.

- Starfish currency will be removed in bulk after the event ends.

Season 3 New Events (~8/28/25)

- A new 7-day attendance event begins.

- A new cumulative login event begins.

- A new 28-day attendance event begins.

ㄴ Existing Lucky Coupon rewards will be changed to Event Lucky Coupons.

New Outfit – Silvermoon Beach Outfit

- The new Silvermoon Beach Outfit will be added.

- The outfit can be found in Shop – General Goods – Outfit.

- The outfit can only be purchased once per character.

※ The outfit will appear differently depending on the gender of the character it is equipped on.

New Pets – White Munchkin, Golden Munchkin

- New pets White Munchkin and Golden Munchkin will be added.

- The new pets White Munchkin and Golden Munchkin can be found in Shop – Pets.

- Each pet can only be purchased once per character.

New Limited-Time Packages – Season 3. Surprise Upgrade Package, Season 3. Advanced Upgrade Package, Season 3. Special Upgrade Package (~8/28/25)

- To celebrate Season 3, limited-time packages will be released.

- These packages can be found in Shop – Package – Limited-Time Package.

- Each package can be purchased 1, 3, and 3 times respectively per character.

New Package – Beginner-Only Lucky Package

- This package will pop up when the \[Shop] content is unlocked.

- It can only be purchased for 3 hours after the pop-up appears.

- It can only be purchased once per character.

* For survivors who have already unlocked the \[Shop] content, the Beginner-Only Lucky Package will pop up the first time you log in after the update.

■ Key Improvements

New Feature: Hide Appearance

- A new feature to hide hats, bags, and outfits will be added.

- A button will be added at the bottom of the Bag screen to toggle hat, bag, and outfit appearance On/Off.

Support for 6 New Languages

- Support will be added for 6 additional languages.

- The newly supported languages are German, French, Italian, Russian, Turkish, and Thai.

Co-op Raid Improvements

- The score earned from defeating zombies other than the boss in co-op raids has been increased.

- In co-op raids, raid rewards will now be Upgrade Tool Boxes with random grades (N~SR) instead of fixed-grade Upgrade Tools.

- Only successful co-op raids will now count toward your multiplayer ranking score.

Balance Adjustments

- Headshot damage against player characters has been adjusted from 2x to 1.5x.

- The main stats of some gear have been increased by 10%.

ㄴ SSR-grade ranged weapon attack power increased by 10%.

ㄴ SSR-grade armor defense increased by 10%.

Standard Monthly Membership Improvements

- A buff will now be provided upon purchase of the Standard Monthly Membership.

- Buff effects provided are as follows:

● Character XP gain +10%

● Party Member Resident XP gain +10%

● Milla gain when killing zombies +10%

Shop

- The purchase limit for the 1+1 products in Shop – Currency – Red Diamonds will now be reset every month.

- The daily purchase limit of various Proofs sold in Shop – General Goods – Training Tools has been increased from 1 to 3.

■ Additional Improvements

- The default setting for ranged attack assist is now ‘Auto Fire’.

- When Auto Fire is on, the HUD fire button will display a visual effect.

- On mobile, the Auto Fire option will not activate upon scope zoom.

- Improved the quest progression flow for levels 1–5.

- Added a pop-up to notify players when product info fails to load upon entering the Shop.

- Purchase buttons for scenario packages will now activate according to quest progress regardless of previous purchase.

- Belongings will now immediately appear when entering the Rootland entry screen.

- A pop-up notification will now appear if you try to enter Rootland while still holding items.

- Settings can now be changed from the title screen settings, excluding shortcut keys.

- Screen resolution, resolution quality, and V-sync settings can now be configured on the PC client.

- When moving items between locker and belongings, you can now use +/– buttons to set to max or min quantity.

- When claiming rewards from the cumulative login event, activated previous rewards will also be given along with the selected one.

- Changed Residents’ attention-drawing skill to a distraction skill.

■ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where residents in Resident Expedition would sometimes not engage in combat.

- Fixed an issue where stamina would not recover after combat in Resident Expedition.

- Fixed an issue where some residents would not participate in combat in Resident Expedition.

- Fixed an issue where zombies in city maps of Resident Expedition would not move correctly.

- Fixed an issue where the aim assist option would activate on non-hostile targets.

- Fixed an issue where item quantity was shown on icons when moving weapons or armor in the locker screen.

- Fixed an issue where text would overflow from the maintenance pop-up.

- Fixed an issue where text in Lucky Box probability info and draw history pop-ups would overflow.

- Fixed an issue where icons would float far away in the kill log.

- Fixed an issue where the vehicle stat gauge was incorrectly displayed.

- Fixed an issue where text overflowed in the friend screen.

- Fixed an issue where a shortcut key change icon appeared in the HUD when entering Sand Creek after character creation.

- Fixed an issue where the character disappeared after closing the item info window via back button in the Bag screen.

- Fixed an issue where resident management and gear enhancement tutorials would not display properly.

- Fixed an issue where the player could die during the pet tutorial.

- Fixed an issue where cutscenes overlapped after finishing the tutorial.

- Fixed an issue where the red dot notification in the Bag did not appear or disappear as intended.

- Adjusted the objective count for the “Racing Prep 4” quest and fixed an issue where the quest is completed unintentionally.

- Fixed an issue where incorrect text was displayed in some quest objectives.

- Fixed an issue where the TAS sub-menu would sometimes not appear or refresh properly.

- Fixed an issue where TAS Sniper Assist did not function properly.

- Fixed an issue where fire rate did not work properly depending on the frame cap setting of the device.

- Fixed an issue where enemies could dodge during a finishing move.

- Fixed an issue where the report button appeared in the results screen even when the player did not die in Rootland.

- Fixed an issue where invincibility was not applied upon entering Rootland.

- Fixed an issue where the player screen appeared when tapping locker from the resident screen in Twilight Holitore.

- Fixed an issue where pre-deployed vehicles could not be summoned immediately when entering a zone.

- Fixed an issue where object placement or textures were incorrect in Holitore.

- Fixed an issue where resident professional skills did not work in multiplayer zones.

- Fixed an issue where debuff durations were abnormally applied in multiplayer zones.

- Fixed an issue where the download button remained visible even after downloading the multiplayer zone map.

- Fixed an issue where stamina was not consumed when sprinting with a gun equipped in multiplayer zones.

- Fixed an issue where HP and stamina bars were not displayed correctly in the Bag screen in multiplayer zones.

- Fixed an issue where the screen turned black when opening supply boxes in multiplayer zones.

- Fixed an issue where players had to re-enter the shop to purchase Lucky Boxes after buying Lucky Coupons.

- Fixed an issue where the scroll bar did not work properly on the right list of limited-time packages.

- Fixed an issue where party residents would sometimes not attack zombies.

- Fixed an issue where an error occurred when using a coupon after changing the character name.

- Fixed an issue where the client would crash or disconnect from the server abnormally.

- Fixed an issue where fences collided with objects when summoning a vehicle from the parking lot.

- Fixed an issue where newly dropped gear from level 36+ elite/epic zombies had incorrect level settings.

We hope you enjoy the new update!

DARKEST DAYS Team