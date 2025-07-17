Half the year has already passed—but the second half is still ahead! There’s still time to turn things around!!

Now, here’s the update we previously announced, adding archive and conversation log features.

We’ve also made changes to reduce randomness and adjust difficulty.

Feature Updates

Archive Feature Added

An archive viewing feature has been added to the home screen.

You can now revisit past story and upgrade-related conversation events.

Reaching what's considered the "good ending" unlocks all conversation events for viewing.

Log Feature

Two types of logs have been implemented:

One is accessible from the Esc menu. It saves texts from conversation scenes, unique in-game dialogue, and pre-game tips.

The other is a log specific to conversation scenes, which you can access by pressing the L key. It records only the current scene’s dialogue.

Minimum Guarantee

Whenever possible, the first few customers are selected based on specific criteria.

These criteria may continue to be reviewed and adjusted in the future.

Changes

Relaxed Requirements for Obtaining the Alarm Clock

We’ve made adjustments to prevent certain upgrades from replacing development paths that lead to the alarm clock.

Now, even if you develop the Super Accelerator or the Charity Campaign, it’s still possible to develop the Alarm Clock.

Adjusted Appearance Timing for Personalizers β and γ

Personalizer β now appears from Day 3 onward, and γ from Day 5 onward.

Slight Adjustment to How Personalizers Affect Customer Satisfaction

Each Personalizer now has a slight positive effect on satisfaction when linked to the corresponding dream.

α and β have half the effect of the "Dedicated Pillow," while γ has double the effect of α and β.

Clarified Flavor Text

Descriptions of upgrades have been updated to clearly distinguish between in-game effects and unrelated flavor text.

Other Small Tweaks

Slight adjustment to the description of "Charm"

Reinserted some omitted tutorial text

Made the snarky tutorial a bit more tolerable

Adjusted volume levels for some background music

Tweaked conversation branching conditions for “Steady Promotion Activity”

Fixes