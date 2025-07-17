Hark! Adventurers bold,

Two Point Museum, a realm of curious oddities, seeks learned individuals for a new position: Fantasy Expert. Must be well versed in either; Barbarian, Wizard, Rogue or Bard classes - and have a degree of strength, dexterity, intelligence or luck to your name… The purpose of your unique talents shall be revealed during expedition debriefing. Prepare yourselves, for adventure awaits

Get ready to unlock a brand-new theme and explore a mythical new map with your specialised fantasy experts. Design and build a whole new area in any of the base game museums with your new hire(lings).

The Fantasy Finds DLC Includes:

40 new exhibits with magical properties to hypnotise guests with… sometimes literally!

New Expert type

New map to explore

Exclusive decorations, items and utility items

Interactive displays

Helicopter paint job

3 new guest archetypes

Those brave souls who accept this grand undertaking shall venture forth to uncharted territories upon a freshly revealed expedition map! Whispers of untold treasures guarded by a… let’s just say, scaly predicament await you. Perhaps a dragon with an insatiable appetite for all things shiny? Who knows! Details to follow.

Yet fear not, for joining our esteemed ranks comes with its very own rewards! Discover wondrous magical gear on your adventure, either for your very own personal protection on perilous expeditions or for proud display, showcasing your valued finds in our hallowed museum halls.

Despite dicey adventures, glory awaits those who wander, as your fine fantasy finds will be magnificent additions to our existing museums, the more applicants the merrier, we say! These legendary exhibits won’t tumble out of the dragon’s hoard themselves, after all…

We accept all applicants, whether you roll high or low, so volunteer yoursel- we mean, JOIN THE TEAM TODAY!

Two Point Museum's first DLC, Fantasy Finds, has arrived, purchase now for adventure!

On the fence about adventure?

You can delve into dungeons in our Fantasy Finds taster content, which is FREE as part of the base game.

You can now embark on fairy tale (and slightly fiery) adventures to the first three Points of Interest in Scorched Earth! Unearth a treasure trove of fantastical exhibits and wondrous decor to really bring a tavern vibe to your museums. And the best bit? Everything you unlock from these first POIs is now in the base game, just like magic. It’s not a demo, you see, your hard-earned loot is yours to keep (if you keep the thieves at bay, that is).

Two Point Franchise Sale

The Two Point franchise sale is live from the 10th – 22nd of July!

Two Point Hospital – 75% off!

Two Point Campus – 75% off!!

Two Point Museum – 20% off!!!

For an added bundle bonus, you can grab all three games in the Two Point Triple Pack in one bountiful business bundle and save up to an additional 10% off! All the fun, all the content for less than purchasing it separately.

Whether you’re late to the Two Point party or just want to complete the collection, it’s a no-brainer… and if you can’t see that, you might really need Two Point Hospital.

Museum has seen a host of patches have bringing you a wealth of new content, quality of life improvements, and new items to the game for free - making it the perfect time to jump into curation.

Plus, to tide you over until the launch of the DLC, we're embarking on a grand summer expedition! Heading to Sunkiss Creek for our first seasonal update. To dive into the details, catch up here.

If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that:

Love from Abby & the Two Point Team <3



CHANGELOG

New Content and Features

Fantasy Finds DLC is now available for purchase! Including: An unlock for the rest of the Scorched Earth Fantasy Expedition Map! An unlock for the Exhibits and decorations collected from the rest of the POIs on the map. Enlightenment levels 6 onwards Gives: Fantasy-themed donation stands Fantasy-themed Ticket booth Fantasy-themed Café customisation Fantasy-themed Helicopter customisation



Bug fixes: