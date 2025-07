Update content

Added a new function which allows players to mark spots on the table surface when they are not hitting the ball or observing the table surface, which can help players communicate more intuitively. (Control mode: left mouse button/controller A button)



Some related features

In the shooter's perspective, the mark will be more transparent and the sound effect will be smaller to reduce interference.



The mark lasts for 5 seconds, and a player can have at most one mark at a time.



Just now, we made some updates to the game.The content of this gameplay update is:[*]Only supports marking positions on the table. (Don’t mark the threads on other people’s clothes)Thank you for your support. If you have any comments or suggestions, please send us feedback via wavebox66@gmail.com!