16 July 2025 Build 19252404 Edited 17 July 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update content

Just now, we made some updates to the game.
The content of this gameplay update is:

  • Added a new function which allows players to mark spots on the table surface when they are not hitting the ball or observing the table surface, which can help players communicate more intuitively. (Control mode: left mouse button/controller A button)

    Some related features

  • In the shooter's perspective, the mark will be more transparent and the sound effect will be smaller to reduce interference.
  • The mark lasts for 5 seconds, and a player can have at most one mark at a time.
    • [*]Only supports marking positions on the table. (Don’t mark the threads on other people’s clothes)

    Thank you for your support. If you have any comments or suggestions, please send us feedback via wavebox66@gmail.com!

    Changed files in this update

