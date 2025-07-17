🛠️ Tiny Tots Update – Smarter Retries & Better Guidance!

Hey everyone! We’ve pushed a small but important update based on early feedback. These fixes improve the gameplay flow and make your adventure in Tiny Tots smoother and more intuitive:

🔧 Patch Notes:

✅ Checkpoint & Retry Logic Fixed – Players now correctly restart from checkpoints or the beginning of the level instead of returning to the main menu.

✅ Lives System Adjusted – Retrying a level now properly handles lives, so you're not unfairly punished for giving it another go.

✅ Improved Cage Interaction – A helpful “Press E” prompt has been added to the cage, guiding players on how to interact and unlock it.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your thoughts — it really helps shape the future of Tiny Tots! More updates coming soon. 🚀