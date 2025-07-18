2025-07-14.0
- Added optional night time to the game. It can be turned on via world options.
- Added new options to world options: day length. This is only visual, and is separate from the in-game day duration (which is always 6 minutes).
- Unified game's day length and visible day length to match one another. Before they did not.
- Various effects now provide night-time light sources, even if only temporarily (explosions, fireworks, grog, etc)
- Fixed the town UI's player inventory becoming invisible after swapping ships with inventory open.
- Ships won't share sight at night.
- Sight distance is halved at night.
- Added the ability to ask in town gossip for "story" to see if anyone in the world needs to speak with the player.
- If reflections are turned off, they will now still render the skybox to fix water reflections at night.
- Wind particles will no longer be affected by the wind past a certain distance from the player, saving a bit of performance.
- Added more anti-aliasing options, including temporal AA.
- If holding shift while building a tower, only allow the largest possible tower to be built.
