17 July 2025 Build 19252245 Edited 17 July 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Pekka has been reworked, he will now buy moonshine as well
- Fixed infinite steam in sauna oven
- Fixed bucket lid losing its spray when on a bucket and waterlock gets attached to it
- Kalevi has fixed his cottage's stairs so that player should no longer get stuck on it
- Testing a fix on rifle causing massive lag, if the issue continues happening to you after this update, please do inform us. Rifles that were bugged before this update will still be bugged, and in most cases can be fixed with "/reset rifle_bp" when standing near the rifle
- Multiplayer issues, such as clients being unable to add/take liquids from containers when the host is far away, should now be fixed

