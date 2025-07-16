New Level Cap

30 ---> 40

New Player Abilities (level 40)

Inferno (Fire) - Engulf everything nearby in a storm of flame, dealing massive damage over 6 seconds.

Void Tear (Shadow) - Rend the fabric of reality, causing a tear that seeks nearby enemies and deals damage to anything nearby every 0.25s for 5s.

Demon's Blood (Chaos) - Dash rapidly between nearby enemies, damaging them and triggering void instability each time a new target is hit.

New Companion Abilities (level 30)

Corrupt Essence (Dog) - Infuse an enemy with void energy, leeching health from the target and other nearby enemies to the player over 2s.

Bloodlust (Cat) - Rage and chaos consume your cat, causing it to furiously swipe nearby enemies dealing heavy damage over 2s.

Bgawwwk (Chicken) - Your chicken unleashes a primal bgawk, summoning an army of chicks that last 10s and seek out nearby foes and damage them.

New Zones

Kizuni Fen (20-40) - A mist-shrouded swamp holding ancient secrets, and dangers, within...

Blackstone Pass (25-40) - A perilous mountain pass blackened by dragonsfire. Tread carefully...

New Enemies/Mobs and Bosses

Griffon

Spiders

Plants

Ents

Rats

Liches

Dragons

Total Quests

70 -----> 98



Total Equippable Items

34 -----> 45